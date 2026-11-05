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‘Concerned’ California High School Parents Betray Football Coach In Push To Expose Illegal Recruiting
By Jacob Elsey,4 days ago
Parents of Westlake High School football players have seemingly turned on the coaching staff. They’ve brought concerns of potential wrongdoing to the attention of rivals. Letters have been written to nearby schools suggesting the program is illegally recruiting players to Westlake. Their motivations remain a bit unclear. The accusations have created controversy surrounding the Warriors. […] The post ‘Concerned’ California High School Parents Betray Football Coach In Push To Expose Illegal Recruiting appeared first on BroBible.
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