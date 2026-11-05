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Italian Chef Fired After Refusing To Put Pineapple On Pizza Because It’s ‘Offensive To His Culture’
By Connor Toole,4 days ago
Pineapple is one of the more divisive toppings you can put on a pizza, and there are plenty of haters who would tell you it has no business being on one. That includes a chef from Italy who maintained that stance to the point where he lost his job after refusing to put the fruit […] The post Italian Chef Fired After Refusing To Put Pineapple On Pizza Because It’s ‘Offensive To His Culture’ appeared first on BroBible.