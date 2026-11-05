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Paul Skenes Flew All The Way To Japan Just To Try To Uncover Shohei Ohtani’s Secret
By Clay Sauertieg,3 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has a secret, and it’s not one that he wants the rest of the league to find out about. Unfortunately for Ohtani, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is hot on the case. Skenes, coming off of a difficult season by his own high standards, recently flew all the way to Japan just to […] The post Paul Skenes Flew All The Way To Japan Just To Try To Uncover Shohei Ohtani’s Secret appeared first on BroBible.