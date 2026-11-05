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Miami Freshman Defensive Back Blamed For Malachi Toney’s Freak Ankle Injury Faces Online Harassment
By Grayson Weir,3 days ago
Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney may or may not be out for the season with a serious ankle injury. Unfortunately, a local reporter released the name of the college football player who was involved with incident during practice. He is now subject to hateful rhetoric on social media. Most college football fans agree that […] The post Miami Freshman Defensive Back Blamed For Malachi Toney’s Freak Ankle Injury Faces Online Harassment appeared first on BroBible.
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