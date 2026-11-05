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Conor McGregor Makes It Clear What He Plans To Do After His Final Fight In The UFC
By Clay Sauertieg,3 days ago
There may be just one fight remaining on Conor McGregor‘s UFC contract, but that doesn’t mean that McGregor plans to be done with fighting after his contract is up. On the contrary, McGregor plans on continuing to fight well beyond his UFC deal expiring. And he plans to do so in a much more violent fashion, by […] The post Conor McGregor Makes It Clear What He Plans To Do After His Final Fight In The UFC appeared first on BroBible.