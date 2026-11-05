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Dianna Russini Teasing Imminent Comeback After Landing New Job In Wake Of Mike Vrabel Scandal
By Connor Toole,3 days ago
It’s been more than six months since NFL fans were treated to some major drama after some pictures of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel raised plenty of questions about their relationship. The former resigned from her job at The Athletic as a result, but she is reportedly on the verge of staging a comeback after […] The post Dianna Russini Teasing Imminent Comeback After Landing New Job In Wake Of Mike Vrabel Scandal appeared first on BroBible.