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Jason Witten’s Wife Rejects Ruling To Banish High School Football Powerhouse From Texas Playoffs
By Jacob Elsey,2 days ago
The Argyle Liberty Christian’s football team was barred from the postseason just days before their Texas playoff opener. The mom of a current player and wife of a prominent former coach has spoken out. Michelle Witten rejected the ruling that disqualified her son’s team. She denies any wrongdoing by the school or coaching staff. Will […] The post Jason Witten’s Wife Rejects Ruling To Banish High School Football Powerhouse From Texas Playoffs appeared first on BroBible.
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