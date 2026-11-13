Broadview Heights is busy hiring in early childhood right now. If you love working with little kids, there are a few solid full-time options with benefits.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: Broadview Heights, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$19/hour (based on education and experience)

Lead your own Pre-K classroom using Goddard’s Wonder of Learning curriculum, with paid lesson-planning time outside the classroom. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 2 weeks PTO, paid holidays, tuition discount, paid trainings, and free uniforms.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: Broadview Heights, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17/hour (based on experience and education)

Support the Lead Teacher with lesson plans, classroom activities, and daily care in a no nights or weekends schedule. You’ll get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, childcare discount, free uniforms, and training/professional development to grow your career.

If one of these feels like a fit, apply soon and don’t overthink it—getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.