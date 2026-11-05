🛒 Broadview Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple Store Leadership Roles

Broadview Heights has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like leading a team and staying active on your feet. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4955 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Heights, OH

Type: Full-time (about 50 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $32.00/hour

Run the show at a busy convenience store: hiring, training, scheduling, and keeping the store clean, stocked, and customer-friendly. This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail experience, can work flexible hours (including weekends/holidays), and want a management role with clear responsibilities and a strong hourly range.

Also listed via Indeed here if you prefer: Store A Manager – Circle K (Indeed)

Employer: ALDI

Location: Broadview Heights, OH

Type: Full-time (~45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour starting

Estimated Year 1 Store Manager Earnings: $86,000 – $107,500 (salary + bonus, may vary by location)

ALDI trains you to run your own store through hands-on leadership work: managing people, schedules, inventory, and daily operations. Expect a fast pace, physical work (stocking, lifting up to 45 lbs, working in coolers), and travel to multiple locations while you train.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Broadview Heights, OH

Type: Part-time (25–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.50/hour starting

Scheduled Raises: Year 2: $20.00 | Year 3: $20.50 | Year 5: $21.50

Help keep the store running smoothly by cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and filling curbside pickup orders. This role is great if you want steady part-time hours, clear pay increases over time, and a job that keeps you moving.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.