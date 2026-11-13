Bristol’s food scene is busy, from casinos to big-name restaurants. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Hard Rock (Constant Grind Express)

Hard Rock (Constant Grind Express) Location: Bristol, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14 – $19/hour

Make coffee, greet guests, and keep the café area clean inside the Hard Rock property. Good fit if you like talking with people, can handle cash, and want part-time hours with access to a larger company’s benefits (varies by status).

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Bristol, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $17/hour, paid weekly

Hands-on role cutting fresh steaks, setting up the meat case, and keeping the meat room organized. Comes with formal training, restaurant discounts, and a strong benefits package after one year if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Bristol

Hard Rock Casino Bristol Location: Bristol, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $21/hour

Line cook role in the steakhouse, preparing grilled, fried, and baked dishes to spec in a busy casino kitchen. Great if you have some kitchen experience and want steady shifts, growth potential, and access to a full benefits package (varies by status).

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about tossing in a couple of options—you never know which one will call first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.