Young dog found near Island Road in Bristol

A young male dog, about 1–2 years old, white with black spots on his back and ears, was found near Island Road and is now at the Bristol Virginia Animal Shelter. He is very nervous, and the owner must provide proof of ownership to reclaim him; if no owner comes forward, he will be available for adoption on November 16. Anyone with information can call the shelter at 276-645-3714.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bristol Virginia Animal Shelter