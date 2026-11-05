🍽️ Multiple Bristol, VA Hotel & Dunkin’ Roles From $15–$21/hr

Bristol’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like fast, friendly service. If you enjoy working with guests or behind the scenes in a kitchen, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Bristol Hotel

The Bristol Hotel Location: Bristol, VA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Why it’s interesting: Lead the front-of-house team for two on-site restaurants, handle training and scheduling, and make sure every guest has a great dining experience. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and employee discounts, plus a flexible schedule if you can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC (Dunkin’ franchise)

(Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Bristol, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run shifts at a busy Dunkin’, guiding the crew and keeping guests happy. You get weekly pay, paid time off, a 401(k) with up to 6% match, training (including ServSafe), and clear paths to move up if you like leadership and fast-paced work.

Employer: The Bristol Hotel

The Bristol Hotel Location: Bristol, VA (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Why it’s interesting: Keep the hotel kitchen running smoothly by cleaning dishes and equipment, doing light prep, and helping set up/break down receptions, breakfasts, and events. Good fit if you like staying busy, can be on your feet, and want flexible hours including mornings, evenings, and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.