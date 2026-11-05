🏥 Bristol, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Behavioral Health Roles

Bristol’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in behavioral health. If you’re a nurse or NP who loves mental health work, there are some strong options open right now.

Employer: Neuro-Perspective PLC Psychiatry

Neuro-Perspective PLC Psychiatry Location: Bristol, VA (in-person, outpatient)

(in-person, outpatient) Type: Contract

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 per year

Outpatient PMHNP role covering psychiatric evaluations and treatment across the lifespan. Great fit if you’re comfortable with Spravato/esketamine, MAT/Suboxone, EMR work, and strict HIPAA/REMS compliance. Dual PMHNP/FNP certification is a plus, and there’s a flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed (behavioral health setting)

Not listed (behavioral health setting) Location: Bristol, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (PMHNP role)

Other (PMHNP role) Salary: $59,500 – $71,800 per year

PMHNP position focused on behavioral health assessments, med management, and care planning. You’ll handle intakes, exams, psychopharm, and EHR documentation, with options to support telehealth when available. Flexible schedule and a good match if you like working across different care settings.

Employer: ANGELS CARE Home Health

Location: Bristol, VA (home health, in the field)

(home health, in the field) Type: Full-time (PRN pay option listed)

Salary: $70,000 – $92,000 per year (Full-Time); $45.00 – $100.00 per visit (PRN, based on visit type)

Home health Behavioral Health RN role doing in-home psych and medical assessments, care plans, and skilled nursing visits. Offers generous PTO, health/dental/vision from month one, company-matched 401(k), CEU access, and internal promotion focus. Ideal if you have 1–2 years recent psych or behavioral health nursing and want more autonomy in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.