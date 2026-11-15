Bristol’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fast food to retail to remote insurance support. If you like helping people and staying on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take orders at the counter and drive-thru, run the POS, handle cash and cards, and keep the dining area clean while serving up genuine Southern hospitality. Good fit if you’re friendly, accurate with money, and want a path to shift lead or management.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: Up to $20.60/hour (range listed as “- 20.60”)

Help customers pick out eyewear, learn the latest styles and lens options, and hit sales goals in a clean, organized store. Comes with a broader benefits package (health care, retirement savings, PTO, and discounts) and suits someone with 2+ years retail sales and strong people skills.

Employer: Jerry

Location: Remote – must reside in TN or another listed state

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year base + potential equity and benefits

Lead a team of about 10 licensed insurance agents handling calls, chats, and digital support for over 5M customers. Ideal if you have 3+ years in a high-volume insurance/financial contact center, leadership experience, and an active (or soon-to-be) P&C license, and want a remote role with growth at a fast-scaling startup.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update these pages with new shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.