Bristol’s food and fun scene is growing, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good people, and serving guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Delta Blues BBQ

Delta Blues BBQ Location: Bristol, TN

Bristol, TN Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Work in a busy BBQ kitchen, cooking and plating dishes with a team that cares about quality and growth. Great fit if you have high-volume kitchen or grilling experience and want to sharpen your skills in a fast-paced, upbeat spot.

Employer: Marquee Cinemas

Marquee Cinemas Location: Bristol, TN (premiere luxury theater)

Bristol, TN (premiere luxury theater) Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits (full-time): Health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, personal days, performance bonus, free movies and concessions, employee discount, vision insurance

Help run daily theater operations, lead staff, and drive concession sales while making sure guests have a great movie experience. Ideal if you have service-industry management experience, enjoy movies, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Delta Blues BBQ

Delta Blues BBQ Location: Bristol, TN

Bristol, TN Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hours: 25 – 35 hours per week expected

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Leadership-track roles for General Manager, Assistant Manager, Kitchen Manager, and Front of House Manager. You’ll guide teams, handle training, support service, and help with inventory, cash handling, and food safety—good for someone ready to grow into restaurant management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.