Bristol’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with seasonal and full-time roles popping up across town. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $12.77–$13.02 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Perks: Set-Up/Tear Down and End-of-Season premium pay programs (with qualifications)

Help set up, run, and tear down a seasonal Halloween store. This is active work (ladder climbing, lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking) and includes guest service, merchandising, and POS. Minimum age is 16, great for a first job or short-term gig.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take customer orders and support store operations at a busy Domino’s location. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want steady hours in food service.

Employer: United Southeast Federal Credit Union

Location: Bristol, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) with 2% match, retirement plan, paid time off, paid training, sick time, volunteer time off, and more

Handle member calls, help with account questions and transactions, and support electronic banking services. Great if you have call center or bank/credit union experience and want a stable role with room to grow and solid benefits.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica (LensCrafters)

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Not listed (retail role, likely part- or full-time)

Not listed (retail role, likely part- or full-time) Pay Range: Up to $20.60 per hour (range depends on experience, location, and other factors)

Up to (range depends on experience, location, and other factors) Benefits: May include health care, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts

Work in an optical retail setting helping customers choose eyewear, learn about lenses, and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail sales experience, like building relationships, and enjoy hitting sales goals.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.