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Bristol
🛒 Bristol, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer Service Roles
3 days ago
Bristol’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep (04285) – 3003A Lee Highway
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Simple, steady customer service work taking orders and helping guests. Good fit if you want fast-paced shifts and like talking with people on the phone or at the counter.
Seasonal Associate
- Employer: Carters Inc.
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes in a friendly, busy store. Offers flexible schedules, 30% employee discount, and chances to build retail skills during the holiday rush.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)
- Salary: Starts at $18.50/hour, with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by year 5
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of cashier and stocking work, so shifts go by fast. Strong hourly pay, clear raise schedule, and access to 401(k) with company match and other benefits.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles can fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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