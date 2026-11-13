Bristol’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Simple, steady customer service work taking orders and helping guests. Good fit if you want fast-paced shifts and like talking with people on the phone or at the counter.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes in a friendly, busy store. Offers flexible schedules, 30% employee discount, and chances to build retail skills during the holiday rush.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Salary: Starts at $18.50/hour , with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by year 5

, with scheduled raises up to by year 5 Why it’s appealing: Mix of cashier and stocking work, so shifts go by fast. Strong hourly pay, clear raise schedule, and access to 401(k) with company match and other benefits.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.