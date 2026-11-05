🍽️ Bristol, TN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bristol’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly guests, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In)

KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In) Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (paid training + benefits)

Work as a Carhop, Cook, Fountain, or Crew Member in a fun, fast-paced drive-in. No experience needed, just be 15+, able to work evenings/weekends/holidays, and ready to move. Perks include paid training, shift meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and career growth with a big franchise group.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips, weekly pay

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe. This role is great if you enjoy a busy bar and regulars who come back to see you. Offers flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, weekly pay, and room to grow within a well-known restaurant group.

Employer: Chick-fil-A The Pinnacle (franchise location)

Location: 360 Pinnacle Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Up to $22.00/hour, based on experience and availability

Lead the front of house—drive-thru, counter, and dining room—keeping lines moving and guests happy. Ideal if you’ve been a shift lead/key holder/supervisor and like coaching a team. You get Sundays off, free meals on shift, flexible scheduling, PTO, health insurance, paid training, scholarships, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.