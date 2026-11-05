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🏥 Bristol, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Bristol’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care, lab work, or vet medicine, there are several solid options in town this week.
Veterinary Technician or Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Wellness and Urgent Care (veterinary clinic)
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Part-time (8–30 hours/week, potential to grow to full-time)
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on role helping with exams, surgeries, animal restraint, cleaning, and front desk support. Great fit if you already have vet clinic experience and want to build skills in urgent and surgical care.
Pediatric Physical Therapist
- Employer: Ready, Set, Grow Pediatric Therapy, LLC
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (16–32 hours/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $80.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, CE credits, license reimbursement
Outpatient pediatric clinic where you’ll do play-based PT to help kids build strength, balance, and independence. Great if you love working with children and want a family-centered, team-based setting.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Bristol, TN (client site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm (30-minute lunch)
Clinic-based role drawing blood, handling specimens, and doing data entry while being the face of Labcorp to patients. Good match if you have phlebotomy training or experience and want steady weekday hours plus big-company benefits.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Pharmacy Technician)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bristol, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development (with a 30-hour work week)
Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations in a busy retail setting—scheduling techs, managing workflow, and supporting patient care under the pharmacist. Ideal if you’re PTCB-certified with at least 1 year of tech experience and ready for a leadership step.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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