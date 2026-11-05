🏥 Bristol, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Bristol’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care, lab work, or vet medicine, there are several solid options in town this week.

Employer: Wellness and Urgent Care (veterinary clinic)

Wellness and Urgent Care (veterinary clinic) Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Part-time (8–30 hours/week, potential to grow to full-time)

(8–30 hours/week, potential to grow to full-time) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role helping with exams, surgeries, animal restraint, cleaning, and front desk support. Great fit if you already have vet clinic experience and want to build skills in urgent and surgical care.

Employer: Ready, Set, Grow Pediatric Therapy, LLC

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time (16–32 hours/week)

(16–32 hours/week) Pay: $60.00 – $80.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, CE credits, license reimbursement

Outpatient pediatric clinic where you’ll do play-based PT to help kids build strength, balance, and independence. Great if you love working with children and want a family-centered, team-based setting.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Bristol, TN (client site)

(client site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm (30-minute lunch)

Clinic-based role drawing blood, handling specimens, and doing data entry while being the face of Labcorp to patients. Good match if you have phlebotomy training or experience and want steady weekday hours plus big-company benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bristol, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development (with a 30-hour work week)

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations in a busy retail setting—scheduling techs, managing workflow, and supporting patient care under the pharmacist. Ideal if you’re PTCB-certified with at least 1 year of tech experience and ready for a leadership step.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.