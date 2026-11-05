🛒 Multiple Bristol, TN Retail & Customer Service Jobs Paying $15–$16/hr+

Bristol’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a store. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Bristol, Tennessee this week.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Bristol, TN

Salary: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Day-shift customer service role helping shoppers with home improvement projects in departments like building materials, tools, paint, and more. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% associate discount, paid time off, and chances to learn trade skills and grow into other roles.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)

Location: Bristol, TN

Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on assistant manager job where you help run the store, support customers with short-term financial services, and build your leadership skills. Includes paid training, strong benefits and 401(k) match, education reimbursement, mental health support, and clear paths to move up across multiple brands.

Employer: GameStop

Location: Bristol, TN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store for a well-known gaming retailer—overseeing staff, sales, guest experience, and day-to-day operations. Good fit if you have retail management experience, enjoy video games, and want full responsibility for hitting sales goals and building a loyal customer base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.