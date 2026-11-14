Bristol is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in industrial and building materials. If you’ve got management or project experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Location: Bristol, PA (regional role)

(regional role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a whole region for a major industrial distributor, overseeing sales, customer service, budgets, inventory, and P&L. You’ll coach sales teams, visit service centers, handle key accounts, and drive continuous improvement across the region.

Employer: SRS Distribution, Inc. (SRS Building Products)

Location: 805 N Wilson Ave, Building 202, Bristol, PA 19007

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior project-focused role leading commercial building-materials projects from planning through delivery. You’ll work across sales, operations, finance, and supply chain, manage vendors, travel 20–30%, and use advanced project management tools to keep complex jobs on time and on budget. Strong construction/building materials background and 5–7 years of PM experience needed.

Note: This same SRS role also appears on Indeed; details are the same, just a different posting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up around the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.