The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library will host an indoor sound bath and guided meditation session with Open Center Yoga on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Adults of all ages and abilities are welcome and should dress comfortably; attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat if possible, though a limited number of mats and chairs will be available. Registration is required for this session: Register here.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library