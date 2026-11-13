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Bristol
Sound bath and meditation at Grundy Library
10 days ago
The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library will host an indoor sound bath and guided meditation session with Open Center Yoga on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Adults of all ages and abilities are welcome and should dress comfortably; attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat if possible, though a limited number of mats and chairs will be available. Registration is required for this session: Register here.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library
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