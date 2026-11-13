Bristol’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with solid accounting experience. If you like hands-on numbers work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DVL Group, Inc.

DVL Group, Inc. Location: Bristol, PA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office including Tuesdays )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,000–$66,000/year + bonus

Full-cycle accounting role handling AR, AP, and general ledger for a company that’s been a Great Place To Work since 2018. You’ll support month-end close, post journal entries, work with vendors and customers, and use Excel/ERP tools; comes with strong benefits like ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AllStar Staffing Group (for a growing manufacturing company)

(for a growing manufacturing company) Location: Bristol, PA (Lower Bucks County)

Type: Full-time, 5 days onsite

Salary: Not listed

Direct-hire Controller role for an experienced CPA with 5–7 years across public and private, ideally in manufacturing. You’ll supervise staff, manage budgeting and cash flow, and work in a fast-paced, multi-entity setup using QuickBooks, ERP, and MS Office.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Bristol employers are clearly investing in strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.