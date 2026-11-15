Looking for a new four-legged friend in Bristol, IN? These adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Elkhart County are fixed, affordable to adopt, and hoping for a cozy home soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Weight: About 49.6 lbs

About 49.6 lbs Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Fixed/Vet care: Already spayed

Luna is a stunning black-and-white girl with bi-colored eyes that really stand out. She’s a medium-sized adult dog who is already spayed and ready to head home with you. Her shelter friends say the best way to appreciate her unique look is to come meet her in person.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Weight: About 87.4 lbs

About 87.4 lbs Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Fixed/Vet care: Already spayed

Princess is a big, beautiful Siberian Husky mix with classic black-and-white coloring and a name that fits her look. She’s a solid, medium-build girl with lots of presence. There aren’t many notes on her kennel card yet, so the shelter suggests stopping by to see her personality shine in person.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Drake is a white Poodle mix with a medium build who’s looking for a fresh start. With his poodle heritage, he may appeal to families who like a bit of fluff and charm. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Drake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bristol, Indiana, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or giving them a call at (574) 475-4732 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.