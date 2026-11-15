Bristol has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Elkhart County and have an adoption fee of just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Norman is a handsome gray-and-white adult boy looking for a calm, loving home. If you like classic, easygoing cats, Norman could be your match.

👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Truffle Shuffle is a younger gray boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family, he’s a great one to meet.

👉 Meet Truffle Shuffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Pecan Pie is a lovely brown tabby girl with classic stripes. She’s an adult cat, so her size and look are already set—no surprises, just a steady companion.

👉 Meet Pecan Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red / White

Orange or Red / White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Cornbread is a warm orange-and-white boy with that classic “ginger cat” charm. If you love sunny-colored kitties, he’s one to visit.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bristol, IN, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.