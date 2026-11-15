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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats Waiting for Loving Homes in Bristol, IN
Bristol has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Elkhart County and have an adoption fee of just $10.
Norman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Norman is a handsome gray-and-white adult boy looking for a calm, loving home. If you like classic, easygoing cats, Norman could be your match.
👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Truffle Shuffle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Truffle Shuffle is a younger gray boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family, he’s a great one to meet.
👉 Meet Truffle Shuffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecan Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Pecan Pie is a lovely brown tabby girl with classic stripes. She’s an adult cat, so her size and look are already set—no surprises, just a steady companion.
👉 Meet Pecan Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornbread
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red / White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Cornbread is a warm orange-and-white boy with that classic “ginger cat” charm. If you love sunny-colored kitties, he’s one to visit.
👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Bristol, IN, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.