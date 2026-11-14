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🐱 Gentle Bristol Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a sweet feline friend in Bristol, IN? These lovely cats at the Humane Society of Elkhart County are all waiting for a safe, loving home — and their adoption fee is just $10.
Marble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and orange/red (tortoiseshell-style coloring)
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Marble has striking black and orange markings that really stand out. If you love unique-looking cats, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ursula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Ursula is a younger black cat who would love a fresh start with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Ursula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bobble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Bobble is a tiny black kitten, perfect for someone ready for the fun and energy of a baby cat.
👉 Meet Bobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hera
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Hera has a medium-length black coat that will look beautiful with a little brushing and love.
👉 Meet Hera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Bristol, Indiana, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.