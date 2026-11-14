Looking for a sweet feline friend in Bristol, IN? These lovely cats at the Humane Society of Elkhart County are all waiting for a safe, loving home — and their adoption fee is just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange/red (tortoiseshell-style coloring)

Black and orange/red (tortoiseshell-style coloring) Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Marble has striking black and orange markings that really stand out. If you love unique-looking cats, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Ursula is a younger black cat who would love a fresh start with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Ursula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Bobble is a tiny black kitten, perfect for someone ready for the fun and energy of a baby cat.

👉 Meet Bobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Hera has a medium-length black coat that will look beautiful with a little brushing and love.

👉 Meet Hera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bristol, Indiana, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.