🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Bristol, Indiana

Bristol has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at the Humane Society of Elkhart County. All of these kitties have low adoption fees and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Bombay mix

Domestic Shorthair / Bombay mix Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Also called Billetrix or Bella, this sleek black kitten is playful and curious. Her listing notes she does well with children (including a 9‑year‑old) and is good with dogs, too. She loves to explore, play, and find cozy hiding spots.

👉 Meet Bellatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Dragonfly is a young black beauty looking for a safe, loving home. Her sleek coat and bright eyes make her stand out.

👉 Meet Dragonfly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

DaVinci is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet DaVinci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue with white

Gray or blue with white Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

April is a pretty gray/blue and white young cat. She’s at a great age for families who want a playful kitty that’s a bit past the tiniest baby stage.

👉 Meet April and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Dusk is a tiny black baby kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Dusk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Janice – Working Cat, Adoption Fees Waived

Janice – Working Cat, Adoption Fees Waived Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: Listed as $10 , but title notes fees waived for working cat

Listed as , but title notes Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Janice is listed as a working cat, ideal for barns, warehouses, or similar settings where a cat can help with pest control and live more independently. Her title notes that adoption fees are waived for this program.

👉 Meet Janice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Rose is another lovely all‑black young cat. If you love sleek house panthers, she’s one to check out.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue with white

Gray or blue with white Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Ramona is a sweet baby kitten with gray/blue and white coloring. She’s perfect for someone ready to raise a young kitten from the start.

👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bristol, IN, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.