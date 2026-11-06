🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bristol

Looking for a loyal friend in Bristol, IN? These adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Elkhart County are already fixed, have low adoption fees, and are hoping for a cozy home soon.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium/small)

Terrier mix (medium/small) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Size: Small, about 12.8 lbs

Small, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Good with: Kids 10+ (best with older children)

Kids (best with older children) Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Walter: A small, handsome terrier mix with a sweet brown and white coat, Walter is a great choice for families with older kids who want a little buddy to love.

👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Size: Medium/large, about 75 lbs

Medium/large, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Onyx: A striking, solid boy with a bold look and a big presence. The shelter suggests meeting him in person to really get to know his personality.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (medium)

Shepherd mix (medium) Age: Puppy (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Size: Medium, about 34.4 lbs

Medium, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Alfie: A young, growing Shepherd mix with big puppy eyes and a beautiful coat. Staff can share more about him when you visit.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Size: Medium/large, about 84.6 lbs

Medium/large, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Rocket: A classic black Lab-type boy with plenty of energy. He’ll do best with someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and an active companion.

👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Shar Pei mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Shar Pei mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Size: Medium/large, about 65 lbs

Medium/large, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Toby: A unique mix with a striking fawn coat and white markings. He’s still learning about the world, so an adopter willing to get to know him in person is ideal.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Beagle / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Size: Medium, about 46 lbs

Medium, about Adoption fee: $25

Fixed: Neutered

Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Phone: (574) 475-4732

Why you’ll love Cooper: A handsome young mix with Beagle charm and Cattle Dog smarts. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bristol, Indiana, consider stopping by the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.