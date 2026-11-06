undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bristol
Looking for a loyal friend in Bristol, IN? These adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Elkhart County are already fixed, have low adoption fees, and are hoping for a cozy home soon.
Walter
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium/small)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Size: Small, about 12.8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Good with: Kids 10+ (best with older children)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Walter: A small, handsome terrier mix with a sweet brown and white coat, Walter is a great choice for families with older kids who want a little buddy to love.
👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black markings
- Size: Medium/large, about 75 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Onyx: A striking, solid boy with a bold look and a big presence. The shelter suggests meeting him in person to really get to know his personality.
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alfie
- Breed: Shepherd mix (medium)
- Age: Puppy (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Size: Medium, about 34.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Alfie: A young, growing Shepherd mix with big puppy eyes and a beautiful coat. Staff can share more about him when you visit.
👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocket
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Size: Medium/large, about 84.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Rocket: A classic black Lab-type boy with plenty of energy. He’ll do best with someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and an active companion.
👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Size: Medium/large, about 65 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Toby: A unique mix with a striking fawn coat and white markings. He’s still learning about the world, so an adopter willing to get to know him in person is ideal.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper
- Breed: Beagle / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Size: Medium, about 46 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: Humane Society of Elkhart County
- Phone: (574) 475-4732
Why you’ll love Cooper: A handsome young mix with Beagle charm and Cattle Dog smarts. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Bristol, Indiana, consider stopping by the Humane Society of Elkhart County or calling (574) 475-4732 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.