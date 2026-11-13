Bristol’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local—or travel while you work.

Employer: PathWell Health

PathWell Health Location: Bristol, CT (home health)

(home health) Type: PRN / per diem

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit patients at home, assess their health, follow MD orders, and update care plans and records. Good fit if you like one‑on‑one care, have a CT RN license, CPR, your own car, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Bristol, CT (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / full-time, 40 hrs/week, evening shift

Pay: Approx. $2,280 per week (with tax-free stipend portion)

(with tax-free stipend portion) Duration: 13 weeks, start 12/09/2026

Travel rad tech role with weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license/cert reimbursement. Great if you want strong pay, benefits, and a set 13‑week contract.

Employer: Bristol Hospital Incorporated

Location: Bristol, CT (hospital & home care)

(hospital & home care) Type: Part-time, 24 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Treat patients of all ages with speech, language, and swallowing issues, and help build and update plans of care. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, life insurance, wellness programs) for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bristol open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.