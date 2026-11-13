📢 180,000 sq ft of modern industrial space now open in Bristol

A long-vacant factory at 300 Broad Street, Bristol has been cleaned up and fully renovated, thanks to $3.7 million in state funding and support from NVCOG’s Regional Brownfields Partnership.

The former Theis Precision Steel site (originally built in 1915) is now a market-ready industrial facility with:

About 180,000 sq ft of flexible manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution space on 23 acres

of flexible manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution space on Heavy electrical capacity, reinforced concrete floors, and updated building systems

Easy access to I-84 and I-91

and Existing rail infrastructure with potential for future freight service

Ample parking and outdoor storage

Cleanup and building improvements are complete, and the property is ready for new industrial tenants.

Leasing contacts (Colliers):