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Bristol
📢 180,000 sq ft of modern industrial space now open in Bristol
10 days ago
📢 180,000 sq ft of modern industrial space now open in Bristol
A long-vacant factory at 300 Broad Street, Bristol has been cleaned up and fully renovated, thanks to $3.7 million in state funding and support from NVCOG’s Regional Brownfields Partnership.
The former Theis Precision Steel site (originally built in 1915) is now a market-ready industrial facility with:
- About 180,000 sq ft of flexible manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution space on 23 acres
- Heavy electrical capacity, reinforced concrete floors, and updated building systems
- Easy access to I-84 and I-91
- Existing rail infrastructure with potential for future freight service
- Ample parking and outdoor storage
Cleanup and building improvements are complete, and the property is ready for new industrial tenants.
Leasing contacts (Colliers):
- Sean Kumnick – 860-616-4025, sean.kumnick@ct.colliers.com
- Nicholas Morizio – 860-616-4022, nicholas.morizio@ct.colliers.com
More Info: NVCOG Brownfields Success Story: Transforming Bris...
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