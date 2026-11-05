🛒 Bristol, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Bristol’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like sales, stocking, or banking. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Bristol, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep shelves stocked. Good fit if you like cars, talking with people, and want flexible hours with room to grow.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Bristol, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $20.25/hour, plus monthly bonus and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO)

Lead a small team, keep the store clean and organized, and jump in on stocking and sales. Great if you have recent leadership experience and want steady hours, a clear path to promotion, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Bristol, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.55 – $34.25/hour

Blend teller work with customer appointments, helping both personal and small business customers with accounts, loans, and digital banking. Ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish & English, enjoy problem-solving, and want a higher-paying, customer-focused role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.