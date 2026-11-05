🚌 Bristol, CT transportation jobs with multiple driving roles

Bristol’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs here right now.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Bristol, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Deliver auto parts around the area, work with customers, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, steady hours, and benefits with a well-known Fortune 200 company.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Bristol, CT

Type: Full-time, Local

Pay Highlights: Drivers in this role have earned about $70,000/year recently

Drivers in this role have earned about recently Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (limited time)

Home daily running local routes for one main customer, with stop pay, layover pay, detention pay, and safety bonus options. You’ll get PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and health benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months experience.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Based in Bristol, CT (lane to Cincinnati, OH)

Based in (lane to Cincinnati, OH) Type: Full-time, Long-haul

Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year

Bonus: $7,500 sign-on bonus

Run a steady lane 2,500–2,800 miles/week hauling dry van freight, with bi-weekly home time and hourly pay for on-duty time plus mileage. Strong benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training. Requires Class A CDL, 12+ months recent experience, and HAZMAT + Tanker endorsements.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.