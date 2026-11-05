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🚌 Bristol, CT transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
Bristol’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs here right now.
Store Driver – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Deliver auto parts around the area, work with customers, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, steady hours, and benefits with a well-known Fortune 200 company.
Local Truck Driver – CDL-A | J.B. Hunt
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Type: Full-time, Local
- Pay Highlights: Drivers in this role have earned about $70,000/year recently
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (limited time)
Home daily running local routes for one main customer, with stop pay, layover pay, detention pay, and safety bonus options. You’ll get PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and health benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months experience.
Long-Haul Freight Transport Specialist, Class A (Dry Van) – Clean Harbors
- Employer: Clean Harbors
- Location: Based in Bristol, CT (lane to Cincinnati, OH)
- Type: Full-time, Long-haul
- Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year
- Bonus: $7,500 sign-on bonus
Run a steady lane 2,500–2,800 miles/week hauling dry van freight, with bi-weekly home time and hourly pay for on-duty time plus mileage. Strong benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training. Requires Class A CDL, 12+ months recent experience, and HAZMAT + Tanker endorsements.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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