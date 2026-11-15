Travel complications forced the Gophers to fly from Minneapolis to State College the morning of Saturday night’s game, and they looked like a team that didn’t get any sleep. Penn State dominated Minnesota for 60 minutes en route to a 42-14 win.

An early Minnesota fumble on a QB-center exchange set Penn State up with great field position, and it took just five plays to get into the end zone. The Gophers went three-and-out on their next offensive drive, and a poor punt from Tom Weston set the Nittany Lions up with great field position again. It took four plays for another Penn State touchdown, and the Gophers were down 14-0 in the blink of an eye.

Minnesota has faced consistent offensive issues all season, and that continued on Saturday. Drake Lindsey looked completely overwhelmed in the pocket. There was minimal success running the football, and the playcalling looked awfully predictable.

Injuries to defensive starters Theorin Randle, John Nestor and Riley Sunram kept them out of Saturday’s game, and the Gophers looked like they badly missed them. Former Lakeville South standout running back Carson Hansen ran for 126 yards in the first half, and Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht didn’t make any mistakes.

Penn State came out of the locker room with a 28-0 lead, and it added seven more points on its first drive of the second half. Drake Lindsey and the Gophers’ offense began to turn things around with about eight minutes remaining in the second half.

The box score doesn’t look great, but it looks even better than what the game actually felt like. Minnesota clearly has some talented pieces on both sides of the ball, but ongoing decision-making and game plan issues have become far too much to ignore, and that’s why they lost 42-14.

Now 5-5, the Gophers will look ahead to their final home game of the season next week against Northwestern. The momentum they built from wins over Michigan and Iowa has seemingly vanished.

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