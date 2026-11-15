There are new rumors and reports off the ice about the Wild’s future team-building strategy, but that isn’t impacting their on-ice performance. Brock Faber made his long-awaited return to the lineup, and they dominated the Bruins 6-2 on the road Saturday night.

Minnesota jumped out to an early first-period lead on Ryan Hartman’s second goal of the season. Things began to catch fire with two more quick goals in the second period, and they never really looked back.

Offseason addition Blake Coleman led the team with three points (two goals and one assist). Hartman found the back of the net twice, Quinn Hughes had one goal and one assist, Danila Yurov had two goals, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists.

Faber had just over 24 minutes of ice time, which trailed only his D-partner Hughes for the second-most on the team. He also had one assist and the highest plus-minus on the team at plus-four. He still looks like the same Faber after his scary skull fracture injury.

Jesper Wallstedt was between the pipes and saved 30 Boston shots on Saturday. He’s now 13-2-3 on the season. Minnesota actually trailed in shots, 30-25, but it was a dominant performance in execution.

The Wild are now 15-3-4 on the season. They’re off Sunday and Monday before hosting the Predators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT, which should be a fun atmosphere for Faber’s first game in St. Paul since his injury.

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