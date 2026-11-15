After Friday night’s national ground stop, Minnesota opted to fly to State College in the morning before Saturday night’s game, and they look like a team that didn’t get any sleep. Penn State jumped out to a commanding 21-0 lead and never looked back.

The Gophers received the opening kickoff, but their first drive quickly ended after a poor QB-center exchange resulted in a fumble. Penn State needed just five plays to get in the end zone and take an early 7-0 lead.

Minnesota proceeded to go three-and-out on its next offensive drive, and a terrible punt from Tom Weston gave Penn State great field position again. The Nittany Lions needed just four plays this time to find the end zone and take a 14-0 lead.

The Gophers put together an eight-play drive, but it didn’t result in anything. The defense forced its first punt of the game on the next drive, but a trio of injuries to defensive starters clearly hurt Minnesota, because Penn State had zero issues with a three-play, 53-yard drive to take a commanding 21-0 lead with just 11:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Minnesota’s offense had five first downs and 53 total yards on its first five drives of the game. It’s rainy and sloppy conditions in State College, but you can draw up a much worse start for the Gophers.

Two-time Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, Carson Hansen, was a standout at Lakeville South, and he tore up Minnesota’s defense for 128 rushing yards and one touchdown in the first half. The Gophers had 17 carries for 32 yards as a team in the first half.

This is a developing story.

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