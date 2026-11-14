Twin Cities fans will need a different subscription in order to watch tonight’s St. Cloud State-Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey game on TV. The CW Twin Cities is opting to show a UNLV-New Mexico football game instead of the in-state college hockey showdown. The game will now be available on NCHC.tv.

St. Cloud State released a statement on the decision Saturday afternoon, directing complaints to The CW. The network’s national office gave SCSU 48 hours’ notice that it was planning to broadcast a football game featuring two teams from outside the region, despite having a partnership with the Huskies.

St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth are members of the NCHC. A day pass for NCHC.tv costs $16.95, a monthly pass is $34.95 and an annual pass is $132.95. The two in-state programs played Friday night in St. Cloud, and the Bulldogs won 4-0. Saturday night’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The Huskies have gotten off to a shaky 3-6-1 start this season under first-year head coach Nick Oliver. The CW didn’t provide a reason for not showing Saturday’s game, but it’s clear that fan interest is heading in the wrong direction.

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