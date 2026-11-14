Despite another injury to a key contributor, Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers continue to win basketball games. A few breakout performances led Minnesota to a 68-65 win over Kansas State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Injuries piling up

UCF transfer guard Leah Harmon was limited to a season-low 19 minutes in Minnesota’s 39-point win against Southern on Tuesday. She left the game early with a head injury, and the Gophers reportedly took a cautious approach by leaving her out of the lineup Saturday against the Wildcats.

Minnesota is already banged up, with Tori McKinney out for the season and Taylor Woodson still recovering from last season’s knee injury. They clearly have the depth to be effective without Harmon in the lineup, but their ongoing injury issues continue to be a storyline to monitor.

Freshmen duo

Natalie Kussow and Tori Oehrlein were two of the most highly touted high school prospects to sign with Minnesota, and they’ve been instant contributors in their first year with the program. Kussow made her fourth consecutive start Saturday, and Oehrlein made the first start of her college career in place of Harmon.

Kussow had a true breakout performance Saturday with a career-high 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and one assist. Oehrlein had four points in 17 minutes, and Plitzuweit rolled with Kennedy Klick in crunch time. Klick scored two massive buckets down the stretch. It feels like the ceiling of this year’s team will be determined by the development of Kussow and Oehrlein.

Mara Braun and Grace Grocholski

With McKinney out for the season, more responsibility has fallen on Braun and Grocholski as veteran leaders of this Gophers team. Grocholski has elevated her game to become the true go-to option offensively. She had another complete performance against the Wildcats with 11 points and eight rebounds.

It has been a different story for Braun. Back-to-back season-ending injuries are tough for any player to come back from, but it’s clear that she’s no longer the player who averaged 17.0 points per game in 2023-24. She had a season-high 19 points against Southern, but she was 3 of 13 from the field against Kansas State with 10 points. Minnesota is going to need more consistency from her shooting the ball if it wants to get further than the Sweet 16 in the postseason.

Gracie Merkle

Plitzuweit has a proven track record of being a winner wherever she goes, and her strategy with Merkle has been fascinating to watch this season. She averaged 19.2 points per game last season at Penn State, so many assumed she’d slide into Minnesota’s starting lineup, but she has come off the bench in all four games this season.

Listed at 6-foot-6, she’s one of the most physically imposing players in the Big Ten. She averaged just 15.0 minutes per game in the first three contests of the season, but she played a season-high 23 minutes against Kansas State. She got better as the game went on, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. She will be a weapon for Minnesota in conference play.

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