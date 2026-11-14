The Minnesota Wild, tied for the league lead with 32 points, will welcome a key piece back into the lineup.

Brock Faber has been activated from injured reserve and will make his season debut in Saturday’s tilt against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Faber missed the first 21 games of the season after suffering a fractured skull during a Sept. 27 preseason game, which required surgery. He was struck in the head by a puck after a shot was deflected by Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

While the Wild have been on a tear — they’re 8-0-2 over the last 10 games — Faber is one most impactful players on the roster. The 24-year-old defender is coming off a season where he set career highs with 15 goals and 51 points while averaging 24:41 of ice time per game.

He also plays an important role on the penalty kill, leading the team in PK ice time last season and able to take some pressure off Quinn Hughes, who is averaging 28:12 of ice time per game this season.

Last year, Faber and Hughes formed a formidable top defensive pair. However, Hughes has been having what might be the best season of his career playing alongside captain Jared Spurgeon. It’s not clear yet if coach John Hynes will tinker with that chemistry.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports the team has not yet decided whether Hughes and Faber will be reunited against Boston, leaving the other pairings as Jonas Brodin/Spurgeon and Olli Maata/Zach Bogosian. If that’s not the case, the defensive units will likely be Hughes/Spurgeon, Brodin/Faber, and Maata/Bogosian.

The team will continue to carry eight defenders, with David Spacek and Matt Kiersted as healthy scratches on Saturday. Both require waivers to be sent to the Iowa Wild.

More good news

Faber’s return isn’t the only good news in advance of Saturday’s game.

Center Joel Eriksson Ek will be in the lineup as well, according to Russo.

Eriksson Ek left Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury after taking a center-ice hit from Jake McCabe.

He’s having a big season playing center between Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. With those three on the ice, the team has not yet conceded an even-strength goal this season.

Related Articles