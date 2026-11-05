Two DNPs, seven players limited on Vikings first injury report of Week 9

It’s a bit of a longer injury report for the Vikings to kick off their practice week ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bills, but the good news is that only two players were unable to practice in some capacity on Thursday.

We learned earlier in the day that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) won’t play on Monday, with Carson Wentz stepping in as the starter. Also absent from Thursday’s practice was safety Theo Jackson (quad), who has played 252 defensive snaps this season and has the highest PFF tackling grade of any Minnesota defender.

Seven players were listed as limited participants on Thursday: LT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (chest), CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (calf), LB Jake Golday (calf), RB Demond Claiborne (knee), and S Jay Ward (knee).

Generally speaking, a player who is limited in the first practice of the week has a pretty good chance to progress to full participation at some point over the next two practices. But it’ll be worth monitoring the week’s practice reports to see if any of those players get a questionable designation on Saturday.

If Jackson can’t practice with his quad injury, Ward and rookie Jacob Thomas would be among the safeties in consideration for expanded roles alongside Josh Metellus and Harrison Smith.

“We feel good about our depth there,” O’Connell said. “Jay Ward’s always been a guy that could give us really significant snaps. He’s got a bunch of experience in the system. Between Jacob Thomas, Harrison Smith, and 4-4 (Metellus), we’ll take a look at it throughout the week if we want to possibly have another safety on the gameday roster.”

Darrisaw, Van Ginkel, and Rodgers are the most notable players among the group of limited participants. All three are key starters for the Vikings. O’Connell didn’t sound too concerned about Darrisaw’s shoulder.

“The early days of treatment here have been encouraging enough that we can get him out there and get him practicing a little bit today, and then we’ll see how he feels” he said.

The Bills had an even lengthier Thursday injury report that includes DNPs for starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson.

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