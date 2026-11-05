Minnesota State hockey player issues statement from hospital 5 days after illegal hit

Sam Court remains hospitalized after suffering a frightening injury when he was hit from behind into the boards during the Halloween hockey game between Minnesota State and Lake Superior State.

Court was injured when Lake Superior State freshman Raoul Boilard, who was a fourth-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2024 NHL Draft, hit Court from behind, causing him to fall head-first into the boards with just under one minute remaining in the second period in Mankato.

“First and foremost, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support I’ve received over the past few days,” Court said. “What has been one of the scariest and most challenging moments of my life has also reminded me of just how blessed I am to be surrounded by so many incredible people.”

Few details about Court’s injury have surfaced, although hockey insider John Buccigross said Thursday he heard Court “was walking around after initial surgery.”

“As I start this journey to heal, I give all the glory to God. I’m beyond grateful for his protection and truly believe he has a plan for me,” Court added.

Boilard has since been issued a four-game suspension by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). Director of Officiating Marco Hunt and CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia (yes, the former Gophers head coach) issued the following statement:

“The CCHA is committed to eliminating dangerous and unnecessary contact from the game. Player safety remains a priority, and actions that put the health and well-being of another student-athlete at serious risk will be addressed appropriately through the league’s disciplinary process.”

Court is in his junior season after transferring to Mankato from Arizona State University. He is originally from Winnipeg.