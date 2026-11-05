Is Justin Herbert a realistic Vikings trade target, now or in the future?

Amid plenty of speculation about the Vikings trading for someone like Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones before next Tuesday’s deadline, there’s a different quarterback out there who could theoretically be available and would qualify as a massive, all-in swing.

The Chargers are 0-7. Could Justin Herbert be a trade target for the Vikings?

On KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show on Thursday, Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert said he’s heard from a source that the Vikings are going to attempt to trade for Herbert. To that, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said he doesn’t think it’s something with a real chance of happening prior to Tuesday, but added that he wouldn’t rule it out long-term.

“I don’t foresee that being the type of move you’re making in-season,” Pelissero said. “There’s a lot of complicating factors. I would certainly not rule it out somewhere in the full timeline of NFL history, of the Vikings exploring something like that. But in the middle of the season, the type of capital that it would take for the Chargers to even consider it, Herbert having a no-trade clause and whether he would waive it.

“Never say never. I think it’s a tough deal to do right now, especially because he’s not playing well. I mean, if you give up all that to get him and then it kind of looks the same, at least out of the gate here, there’s a risk factor involved when you don’t have an offseason to train him. I wouldn’t rule anything out right now. But sitting here right now, Thursday morning, I don’t foresee that happening.”

There are a lot of fascinating factors involved in the idea of going after Herbert. A big one is that, for whatever bizarre combination of reasons, he has been playing atrocious football in 2026. He is a major reason why the Chargers are winless. Herbert has thrown five touchdown passes, a league-high ten interceptions, and has a 69.3 passer rating that is miles below his previous career-low of 93.2.

At the same time, this is a 28-year-old quarterback with incredible physical tools and a very impressive six-year resume prior to 2026, at least in the regular season. He beat out Justin Jefferson for offensive rookie of the year in 2020 and then has either made the Pro Bowl or finished top ten in MVP voting in all four of his fully-healthy seasons since then, excluding a 2023 campaign where he missed four games.

Herbert is in the second year of a massive five-year, $262 million contract. Any team that wants to trade for him would have to not only take on that deal, but also give up multiple first-round picks, even considering his poor performance so far this season. If the Vikings were to do it, they’d be depleting their draft assets and taking on a huge contract.

They’d also be landing Justin Herbert, in this hypothetical situation. Assuming 2026 is an aberration, he could give the franchise the long-term answer they’ve been looking for at quarterback for a very long time. Pair Herbert with Jefferson and the Vikings’ other core pieces, and you could have a team capable of competing for Super Bowls in the NFC.

Is it likely? With all of the factors involved, definitely not. The Chargers are probably pretty inclined to hang onto their franchise QB through what they hope is a blip of a season.

But it can’t completely be ruled out. Among the many ways Vikings GM Nolan Teasley could look to approach the team’s future, making an all-in push for Herbert has to at least be considered.

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