The Gophers already had flight issues, which forced them to fly into State College on Saturday morning, and they were handed even more adversity, with as many as three defensive starters being ruled out against Penn State with injuries.

Starting defensive tackles Riley Sunram and Theorin Randle were already ruled out for the Penn State matchup in Friday’s report, and veteran cornerback John Nestor will be a true game-time decision, according to Saturday’s report.

Randle has played 339 defensive snaps this season, which is the most by a Minnesota defensive tackle. Sunram has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, but his 174 defensive snaps are the third most at the position. Jaylin Hicks has played 74 defensive snaps as well, and he suffered a scary injury against UCLA that has a chance to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Marshall transfer Naquan Crowder has been a key contributor all season, and Minnesota will need him to have a big game Saturday. FIU transfer Xion Chapman will probably see the biggest increase in his role, while Sid Kaba and Mo Saine are two reserves who could see more time. True freshman Howie Johnson is another player to keep an eye on, but he hasn’t recorded a defensive snap all season. Anthony Smith will likely see more time along the interior with so many injuries.

Nestor has been one of Minnesota’s most important defensive players since he arrived on campus, so his absence Saturday would obviously be a huge blow. Penn State has averaged 244.7 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 43rd in FBS, so Minnesota needs all hands on deck.

Michigan State transfer Aydan West has been a great No. 2 outside cornerback alongside Nestor all season. Two players who could see more time if Nestor is out of the lineup are Naiim Parrish and Mike Gerald, who’ve rotated in all season.

On a positive note, starting tight end Pierce Walsh is active for the first time since the Purdue game, and Julian Johnson is also set to return to the tight end room on Saturday night. Every team in the country has plenty of injuries at this point in the season, but Minnesota has extra adversity to overcome against the Nittany Lions.

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