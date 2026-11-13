The Wild’s ongoing pursuit of Dylan Larkin seems to be trending in the wrong direction. The Red Wings have suspended their star until they get a trade done, and it appears that Minnesota might no longer be the favorite.

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo has been tapped into the Wild’s pursuit of Larkin since the beginning. He recently appeared on a popular SportsNet podcast called Real Kyper & Bourne, and the top local insider doesn’t sound very confident in Minnesota’s chances of landing Detroit’s star.

“If fans in Detroit knew what (former GM) Steve Yzerman originally turned down from the Wild way back in June, they’d throw up right now,” Russo said. “The latest offer, which is Danila Yurov and multiple first round picks — and that is what the Wild have offered. I know Bill Guerin has obviously, publicly denied that. Right now, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna get it done.”

“Unless they accrue space, it’s going to be hard for them to do a ton without giving up a ton of salary. Obviously, the guys that teams would covet are guys that the Wild wouldn’t give up.”

Since last year’s blockbuster trade to acquire Quinn Hughes, Minnesota has been connected to a new trade rumor seemingly every week. Reports about whether or not Hughes will sign a contract extension with the Wild continue to loom over the franchise, despite being tied atop the NHL standings with 32 points and a 14-3-4 record.

This season’s NHL trade deadline is set for Monday, March 1, and that will obviously be a key date for Minnesota. Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov is the latest big-time player to request a trade, but any move that Minnesota tries to pull off would be complicated.

Russo doesn’t foresee Minnesota dangling Hughes as a potential trade chip, but he does think the trade deadline is an important date for the team’s hopes of agreeing to a long-term extension before the offseason.

The Wild look like a well-oiled machine right now. Star defenseman Brock Faber is on track to return to the lineup this weekend. Their 2026-27 outlook looks great, but the future remains rather murky.

Related Articles