In his fourth game and third start since being traded from the Vikings to the Giants, J.J. McCarthy showed that he’s come a long way but still has more developing to do if he’s going to become the type of quarterback that goes down in Minnesota sports infamy.

McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards on Thursday night against the Commanders. He tossed his second touchdown pass in a Giants uniform and added 34 rushing yards. He also completed just under 64 percent of his passes and threw an interception in the final minute to end New York’s comeback hopes.

The good

McCarthy legitimately looks much more comfortable and confident with the Giants than he ever did with the Vikings, which isn’t a great look for Kevin O’Connell and the rest of Minnesota’s coaching staff.

He’s now thrown for at least 240 yards three times in four games this season, after doing so just twice in ten games with the Vikings last year. McCarthy had five completions of at least 20 yards, the first one being a creative, Mahomes-like underhand toss to Cam Skattebo while avoiding pressure.

One of the big talking points during McCarthy’s brief Vikings tenure was about his tendency to throw fastballs more often than was needed. His ability to throw with touch and layer the ball over defenders was a frequent question. A 25-yard completion to Malachi Fields early in the second half was a great example of him being able to do that.

But the highlight of McCarthy’s night, by far, was his 66-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely in the fourth quarter. With an unblocked defender bearing down on him, McCarthy threaded the needle to his tight end, who found open space and did the rest.

The not-as-good

Pro Football Focus charted McCarthy with three big-time throws — and three turnover-worthy plays. He was nearly picked off when he stared down an out-breaking route to the left sideline at one point. Then, with the Giants threatening to tie the game or perhaps take the lead in the final minute, he may have gotten too aggressive.

After a chunk gain to start their drive, the Giants had the ball a couple yards past midfield with 42 seconds and two timeouts. On second down, McCarthy tried to go deep against the blitz but had his elbow hit and was very nearly picked off when the ball fluttered well short of its target. One play later, he again tried to go deep against the blitz, and this time it was intercepted by Rasul Douglas to seal the game.

You could argue that Malik Nabers should’ve made a better effort to go up and get the football. You could also argue that the Giants didn’t need to be pushing it downfield when they were only ten yards from long field goal range.

By the way, that’s former Vikings assistant coach and Brian Flores understudy Daronte Jones, the Commanders’ defensive coordinator, sending that all-out pressure with the game on the line.

Generally speaking, while McCarthy played well in this game, it’s fair to say that his throwing mechanics still look a bit awkward and inconsistent.

McCarthy is just 23 years old and starting to show the talent that made him a top-ten draft pick. If he ends up flourishing in New York, it will not reflect well on O’Connell. However, at least right now, it’s still too early to determine if that’s going to happen.

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