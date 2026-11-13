When Isaac Asuma scored 32 points in Minnesota’s exhibition loss to Creighton, it became clear he was ready to elevate his game in 2026-27. Now, after four regular-season games, he looks like one of the best guards in the Big Ten.

Asuma’s 2026-27 stats (4 games)

16.5 points per game

6.0 rebounds per game

4.0 assists per game

FG: 57.1% (10.5 attempts per game)

3P: 47.6% (5.3 attempts per game)

FT: 66.7% (3.0 attempts per game)

2.8 turnovers per game

Asuma’s previous career high was 18 points. He set a new mark with 20 points against St. Thomas, and he topped that again with 23 points against Southern on Thursday night at The Barn. He’s scoring at a higher rate, but his efficiency has been what’s most encouraging. He shot 39.7% from the field and 30.4% from three last season, so seeing both numbers dramatically increase is a great sign.

Like the entire Gophers team right now, his 2.8 turnovers per game aren’t great, but Asuma has made up for it on the defensive end. His defensive analytics are among the best in the country. It’s a small sample size, but his 0.5 defensive win shares are currently tied for the most in the country.

Big Ten outlook

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. is still the betting favorite to win National Player of the Year, and he currently leads the country with 10.3 assists per game. Beyond that, Asuma has made an early statement that he should be considered among the conference’s best guards this season.

For example, Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. His backcourt mate, Trey McKenney, is more of a true shooting guard, and he’s averaging 18.0 points. However, he’s shooting 40.4% from the field, which is far less efficient than Asuma.

Illinois freshmen guards Quentin Coleman and Ethan Brown are two players to keep an eye on as they look to replace Keaton Wagler in that role. Meanwhile, the Illini’s transfer guard, Stefan Vaaks, is behind Asuma in almost every category.

Across the rest of the league, UCLA duo Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty have gotten off to solid starts. Their LA rivals, USC, have a pair of 20-point-per-game scorers in Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice. Maryland’s Andre Mills, Wisconsin’s Eian Elmer and Iowa’s Ty’Reek Coleman are certainly players worth mentioning, as well.

Is Asuma one of the best guards in the Big Ten? We’re fewer than two weeks into the regular season, so making an emphatic statement like that is silly, but he’s certainly in the discussion, which hasn’t included Minnesota guards for quite some time.

You have to put Fears at the top spot. Arenas and Rice are probably near the top, followed by Coleman and Brown. Asuma’s red-hot start puts him firmly in the mix, which is an encouraging sign for the Gophers, as they look to get back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19.

It’s also an incredible story of a Minnesota recruit who stayed home, didn’t leave after a coaching change, and has developed into an all-around stud.

Asuma’s 16.5 points per game would be the most for a Gophers guard since Marcus Carr averaged 19.4 during the 2020-21 season. Payton Willis averaged 15.9 points per game during the 2021-22 season.

Guard play has been a buzzword in college basketball during March Madness for decades, and it’s for good reason. It’s easier to rely on dynamic guards in a single-elimination format compared with a dominant big man. North Carolina transfer Kyan Evans has shown enough encouraging signs that Minnesota has a backcourt that could cause problems for opponents in a tournament setting.

Minnesota currently plays at the 14th-slowest pace in the country, according to KenPom.com, so Asuma’s counting stats might not put him among the Big Ten’s top guards, but his efficiency right now does.

It’s a small sample size, but the former Cherry High School star looks like a game-changer for the Gophers this season.

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