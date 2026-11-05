Wild's Brock Faber back at practice, approaching return to games

Wild defenseman Brock Faber is getting closer to making his season debut.

Faber returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a fractured skull late in the preseason. He’d been skating on his own and has been cleared to play hockey again. This was his first time participating in a full practice with his teammates since the injury occurred.

For Faber, the only remaining question is how quickly he can get his conditioning to where it needs to be after going five weeks without skating or working out.

Faber definitely won’t play in the Wild’s back-to-back at Grand Casino Arena against the Sharks and Lightning this weekend. He’s expected to join the team on next week’s road trip to Montreal, Toronto, and Boston, according to The Athletic’s Joe Smith.

Whether Faber makes his season debut on that trip remains unclear. There’s still no exact timeline for when he’ll return, with head coach John Hynes calling it a “moving target,” via Smith. Still, after a scary injury, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be too much longer before Faber is back in the Wild’s lineup.

Faber took a deflected puck to the head through the left ear hole on his helmet in the Wild’s final preseason game on September 25. He was seen wearing ear guards at Thursday’s practice.

The Wild have managed to go 11-3-3 to start this season without Faber, who is their second-best defenseman and probably one of their top five overall players. The 24-year-old Minnesota native is coming off a season with 51 points in 80 games in the regular season, then 10 points in 11 playoff games. Faber will be paired up with Quinn Hughes when he’s ready to go.

Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno, and Nick Foligno were also at Minnesota’s practice on Thursday. They’re all approaching their own returns and will be on next week’s road trip. The Wild are already rolling, and now reinforcements are coming.

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