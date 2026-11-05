With Kyler Murray hurt again, the Vikings' never-ending QB carousel spins on

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback carousel simply never stops spinning, despite the pleas of many fans on the ride who are experiencing nausea and dizziness.

Kyler Murray has a hamstring strain, Kevin O’Connell announced on Thursday afternoon. For the second time this season, he will be sidelined by injury. Carson Wentz will start on Monday Night Football, opposite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a battle of 6-1 teams.

And with that, we can officially declare 2026 to be the third season in the last four in which the Vikings have experienced a rollercoaster ride — to use a different amusement park analogy — at the quarterback position.

Kirk Cousins almost never missed a start for the Vikings from when he signed in 2018 until his Achilles gave out in Green Bay on Oct. 29, 2023. That’s where this all began.

Jaren Hall took over for Cousins at Lambeau Field and started the next week in Atlanta, only to be quickly knocked out of the game and replaced by Josh Dobbs, who had joined the Vikings just a few days earlier. A brief few moments of Dobbs magic gave way to Nick Mullens, then Hall again, and then back to Mullens in the final weeks of a 7-10 season.

In 2024, the ride stopped for a moment and found some stability in the form of Sam Darnold, who revived his career with a thrilling 14-win campaign that ultimately flamed out with everything on the line in the final two games of the season.

Of course, the Vikings led Darnold (and Daniel Jones) depart after that season, and the carousel was back to maximum speed. J.J. McCarthy started the first two games of 2025, then got hurt. Wentz stepped in and played the next five before an injury ended his season. McCarthy returned, then got hurt and gave way to Max Brosmer, then returned, then got hurt and gave way to Brosmer, then returned again.

Which brings us to 2026. The Vikings signed Murray to a cheap free-agent deal, enabled by the money the Cardinals still owed him. They staged a training camp competition that McCarthy was never likely to win, then traded him to the Giants for a fifth-round pick. Murray was knocked out a handful of snaps into his Vikings debut, forcing Wentz into action for two huge divisional games. Murray returned in Week 3, mostly struggled, and is now hurt again, which means it’s Wentz time once more.

Three seasons. 14 mid-season quarterback changes (and counting). Believe it or not, it isn’t this way for everybody. There are NFL teams, including the one coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night, that have used precisely one quarterback since 2023. For others, maybe it’s two or three. For the Vikings, it’s nine QBs in the last four seasons.

“Every single week for me, it’s just about what we can we do as a staff, what can I do personally not only to prepare the team, but each and every guy on our team, and obviously the quarterback being such a huge part of our team’s success,” said O’Connell, who is plenty used to this drill by now. “I’m just all about getting these guys ready to go.”

Perhaps the craziest part is that the Vikings have had plenty of success, at least in the regular season, while the carousel has spun. From 2018 to 2022, with Cousins at QB, they went 46-35-1. Since 2023, they’re 36-22 (although that drops to 22-19 without 2024).

O’Connell is a good coach, even if he’s certainly not immune from criticism for his role in this quarterback carousel. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson and numerous other talented players. They’re in their third straight year with an elite defense under Brian Flores.

But at some point, the Vikings and their fans would really love to find the one thing they’ve been seeking since Fran Tarkenton hung up the cleats almost 50 years ago: A long-term franchise quarterback who can bring them stability and consistency at the most important position in the sport.

Related Articles