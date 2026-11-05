The remarkable numbers behind the Wolves' stunning upset of the Rockets

The Timberwolves had no business beating the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday night. Not without Anthony Edwards and TJ Shannon, and certainly not against a healthy Houston team that entered the game 7-1 and unbeaten at home. But Minnesota pulled off a stunning 117-107 upset, and the numbers behind the victory are almost as remarkable as the result itself.

Ball, Kuminga and Clark show

The wildest stat is that the Wolves outscored the Rockets 26-13 over the final seven minutes. The guys who did the damage were LaMelo Ball, Jonathan Kuminga and Jaylen Clark.

Ball had scored eight points in the first quarter and then failed to score until he went bonkers after the Rockets took a 94-91 lead with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. He ripped off eight straight points in 51 seconds to give Minnesota a 99-96 with 6:04 remaining.

Kuminga then scored eight straight, starting with a three-pointer with 2:37 remaining and finishing with a three with 54 seconds to go, the latter serving as the final nail in Houston’s coffin.

Ball (12 points), Kuminga (8 points) and Clark (6 points) combined to shoot 9-for-9, including 6-for-6 from three, for 26 of Minnesota’s 35 fourth-quarter points.

Typically, the fourth quarter would be Ant-Man’s time to shine. Doing what they did against a high-quality Houston team speaks volumes about Minnesota’s depth and scoring punch.

Rudy dominated Sengun

Wolves blogger Charlie Walton dug up this gem: “Alperen Sengun didn’t make a single field goal tonight while Rudy Gobert was on the court.”

In 28 minutes with Gobert on the court, Sengun scored six points on 0-for-9 shooting. All six points came from the free-throw line. In 10 minutes with Gobert on the bench, Sengun scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Sengun actually finished with a triple-double: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists. However, Gobert was plus-11 and Sengun was minus-7. Who won the matchup? Rudy.

Ayo lived in the paint

Ayo Dosunmu might be the NBA’s most underrated guard. His ability to create his own shot, specifically by blowing by defenders and scoring in the paint, is extremely underrated. At one point against the Rockets, Dosunmu was 8-for-8 in the paint. He finished with 21 points, and all 10 of his makes were in the paint.

Ayo Dosunmu lived in the paint against Houston.

Bones was an unsung hero

Bones Hyland may not get a ton of playing time when Edwards and Shannon are healthy, but he earned his keep with an uber-efficient performance, scoring 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting in just 16 minutes. He knocked down four three-pointers and dished out four assists.

Surviving without Ant

When Edwards was ruled out for roughly two months with a knee injury and surgery in October, the Wolves were instantly pushed into survival mode. Staying afloat in the Western Conference until Edwards’ return, likely in January, is all that mattered. So far, so good.

They’ve won three of four games without Edwards, and the lone loss was a tight one in San Antonio when Ball got one of the most unfair whistles en route to five fouls with more than 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

The road ahead won’t be easy without Edwards, but after playing in New Orleans on Friday the Wolves return to Minneapolis for seven straight home games between Nov. 8 and Nov. 23. That stretch includes games against the Jazz, Mavericks, Bulls, Blazers (twice), Knicks, Grizzlies and Nets.

The Jazz (1-7), Bulls (1-7) and Nets (2-6) are three of the worst teams in the NBA. The Mavericks (4-4) and Grizzlies (6-2) should be underdogs. The Knicks (4-4) are the defending champs. The Blazers (6-1), led by former Wolves assistant Micah Nori, are the surprise of the league.

Minnesota’s goal should be to go 5-2, which, coupled with a win in New Orleans on Friday night, would put them at 12-5 entering late November. Getting their head as far above water before the schedule turns more difficult in December should be the goal, and their early success without Edwards is a good start in that direction.

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