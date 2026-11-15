Minnesota looked completely overwhelmed and outmatched in an embarrassing 42-14 loss to Penn State on the road Saturday night. After three straight frustrating performances, it’s time for P.J. Fleck to have some uncomfortable conversations.

Travel complications aren’t an excuse

Minnesota had some pretty unforeseen travel complications on its way to Penn State. The Gophers were scheduled to fly out on Friday afternoon before the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop. They opted to sleep in Minneapolis on Friday night and fly to Pennsylvania on Saturday morning. The betting line shifted three points, and it’s obvious that the circumstances weren’t ideal, but that’s no excuse for the kind of effort the Gophers put up. Anyone who even mentions the travel situation is ignoring obvious issues.

Greg Harbaugh Jr. is on borrowed time

Harbaugh has been Minnesota’s primary offensive play caller since Kirk Ciarrocca left for Rutgers before the 2023 season. This season is his fourth as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, and he doesn’t have much to hang his hat on. Numerous Big Ten programs have moved on from their offensive coordinators already this season, and some of them have responded with substantially better offensive performances. It’s time for Minnesota to make a change, and wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte would be an obvious coach to promote to the interim role.

Drake Lindsey is broken

Lindsey was showing so many encouraging signs with his development after a solid 2025 season, which was his first as a college starter. He was beginning to gain traction as a potential NFL Draft prospect, but those days appear to be long gone. For the sake of his future and the program’s outlook, everything should be on the table for Fleck right now.

Lindsey showcased his potential in the second half with two touchdowns, but it’s obvious most of that production came when Penn State had a far different strategy. Minnesota’s quarterback of the future might not be on the roster right now, but giving backup quarterback Max Shikenjanski an opportunity to sling it wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Road game flops

Over the last two seasons specifically, Minnesota has had far too many road games that haven’t even been competitive. It’s one thing to lose at Ohio State or Oregon, as there is often a huge talent difference in those matchups. But looking completely uncompetitive against Purdue and a relatively underwhelming Penn State team cannot be the standard. The Gophers were winless on the road last season, and they continue to look like a completely different team away from Huntington Bank Stadium.

Defensive inconsistency

In the same way that Minnesota’s whole team has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, the defense has specifically stood out. Danny Collins didn’t exactly hit the ground running in his first year as a defensive coordinator last season, but he appeared to have found his footing this year with great performances against Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Washington and even UCLA for three quarters. But games against Mississippi State, Purdue and Penn State have been abysmal. If Minnesota wants more consistency as a team, it starts with the defense.

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