Saturday’s report of an “active shooter” at a home in Lindstrom ended with a suspect being fatally shot by law enforcement, while an unidentified individual was killed and another person was taken to a regional trauma center.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies and “numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies” responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Stacy Trail around 11 a.m.

Around 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the situation had been contained. Roughly four hours later, the department confirmed that “the suspect was ultimately shot by law enforcement.”

“The suspect is deceased and there is no longer a threat to the public,” the latest update reads.

It’s unclear how the other individual was killed, nor has information been released about the person taken to a regional trauma center for care.

The sheriff’s office says officers had body cameras activated. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. No further information has been disclosed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.